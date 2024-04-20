Demonstrations Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza Launched Across UK

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- Dozens of local demonstrations took place on Saturday in various cities and regions of the United Kingdom in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.According to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, demonstrations took place in London, Manchester, Bristol, Canterbury, Coventry, Gloucester, Hereford, Lancaster, Lincoln, Northampton, Southampton, Oxford, Plymouth, Sheffield and other areas.Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, demanded an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza, and carried banners reading "Stop the genocide," "Palestinian prisoners must be freed from Israeli prisons," and "Stop arming Israel."Some protesters also picketed in front of a number of Barclays Bank branches, calling for the bank to cut its financial ties with arms companies that supply Israel with weapons and military technology.