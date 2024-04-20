Hrithik's GF Saba Azad shows off washboard abs and shares her diet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan's singer-girlfriend Saba Azad shows off her washboard abs in a gym pic and talks about her diet; read on

Saba Azad, an actor and singer who appeared in the current series Who's Your Gynac, has been dating actor Hrithik Roshan for some years.



She posted a gym photo on Instagram, which drew the attention of Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar, and other celebrities.

The actor-singer shared a picture of herself in the gym, showing her abs in a crop top, and spoke consuming ghee and her diet.

Saba wrote, "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks."

"Now I don't usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain't on the gram doesn't mean it don't exist..."

A comment also read, "Looking awesome, does not look like you overindulge in rotis." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Goals (Fire emojis)."

Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan also wrote,“DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji).”



Saba Ali Khan commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.." Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma'am (Fire emojis)."

