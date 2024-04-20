               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Who Is Hania Aamir? 7 Interesting Facts About Pakistani Actress


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistani actress,
Hania Aamir, known for her bubbly personality, recently shared on her Instagram account that she
hasn't
been doing well lately. Netizens
pen
endearing comments for her.

Who is Hania Aamir? 7 Interesting things about Pakistani actress

Hania Aamir's stardom is not limited by geography. The Pakistani actress has also become a household name in India, having played 'Hala' in Mere Humsafar.

Since her debut in 2016, Hania has been in several famous Pakistani dramas, including Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Anaa, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Aside from being an amazing actor, the 27-year-old is also active on social media. She frequently posts personal updates with her 13.3 million Instagram followers.

Hania's hit drama Mere Humsafar elevated her to celebrity status and won her a global fan base.
Hania's open YouTube vlogs provide stress relief for her admirers.

After Janaan, Hania appeared in various films, including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Load Wedding.

She even has a cameo in the 2019 film Superstar. Hania has won various honours, including Most Stylish Actress and Versatile Entertainer of the Year (2023).

Hania made her television debut with Titli in 2017 and went on to appear in several hit dramas, including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jaaney Do, Visaal, Anaa and many more.

