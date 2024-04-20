Trinamool To Receive Major Jolt Next Week: Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday predicted a major jolt for the ruling Trinamool Congress next week.

Speaking at an election rally in Malda, Adhikari said the jolt will be such that the entire Trinamool will be imbalanced next week.

Although Adhikari did not give any detail about the nature of the 'jolt', his prediction has gained significance given the scheduled developments in the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

On Monday, a special division bench of the high court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). Also scheduled on Monday is the crucial hearing on the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the school jobs case.

After a long wait of over three months, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 18 received the report of Bhadra's voice sample test from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. The ED is likely to present the report before the court on Monday.

The Trinamool, meanwhile, said that Adhikari is making such claims because his own party is imbalanced right now.