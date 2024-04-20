AAP Volunteers' Passion Differentiates Them From Other Parties: Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hoshiarpur, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday addressed a public meeting in Chabbewal and Hoshiarpur towns and saluted the dedication of AAP workers and the love of the common people for him and his party.

Mann said the passion and enthusiasm of the AAP volunteers and their hard work differentiate them from other parties. He said that every step people take to reach the rallies of the AAP is a step taken in the direction of revolution.

Mann said he has regard for the love, respect and support of the people. He added that he was sure that after June 4, AAP candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal will be the voice of Hoshiarpur in Parliament.

Mann said the AAP leaders“are from common families, unlike other parties no one is a dynast or a professional politician. I was an artist, I achieved success at the young age of 17, I am not here for money or fame. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, both were income tax commissioners, if they wanted money they could have earned loads of it. But we are in politics, to do work for the common people, to represent them, to solve their problems, to undertake development and to take our state and country forward in the right direction”.

“They (BJP) have put Arvind Kejriwal in jail because they think that by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail they can suppress the voice of the Aam Aadmi Party. But they are mistaken, they cannot scare us or stop us.”

Mann said AAP is“like a river and the river cannot be stopped or controlled, it makes its own path. Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an idea, you can arrest him but how can you stop his thinking”.

The 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to the polls on June 1.