AI Won't Save Us But Cybernetics Could


5/11/2024 1:13:45 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Popular Chinese economist Lu Qiyuan recently claimed the US has four years to prevent a major political, social and financial crisis. It must do at least one of three things: implement structural political reform; prevent the dollar from losing its role as the global reserve currency; or create a new wave of economic growth driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

If Lu Qiyuan is right, the US is facing a Herculean task. Structural reform of the US political system would meet strong opposition from America's corporate and financial giants, the main beneficiaries and sponsors of the current political system. They are firmly in control of the national media and ensconced in the national bureaucracy.

Preserving the role of the dollar as the world's reserve currency will also be an uphill battle, all the more so after the West banned Russia from the global financial system. The extrajudicial weaponization of the dollar system spooked the rest of the world and had the opposite of its intended effect. De-dollarization has become a global buzzword.

The third option, an exponential increase in productivity driven by AI also faces major hurdles. The world is in a generational transition from the Third to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The US launched the Third Industrial Revolution – the ICT and Internet revolution – but China is set to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.




China leads in the actual deployment of AI

Industry 4.0 is the fusion of digital, biological, and physical technologies and the large-scale deployment of AI, robotics, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and the Internet of Things (IoT). As the factory of the world, China makes nearly all of the hardware that is needed for Industry 4.0 and has the required infrastructure.

Mystical aura, ambivalent feelings

AI still has a mystical aura. The general public, especially in the West, has ambivalent feelings about AI. Many fear AI will lead to a loss of privacy. Others believe AI will be monopolized by a handful of tech companies while experts have argued that AI could outpace human intelligence and pose an existential danger to humanity.

The more extreme concerns about AI can be traced to science (cyber) fiction. Some cyberfiction depicts AI as a global brain that has a mind of its and evil intentions: taking over the world, enslaving humanity, or worse – eliminating humans. It is never made clear which company, country or other entity would or could build an AI system that can take over the world.

Moreover, AI alarmists tend to overlook the fact that AI systems operate in clearly defined areas. They are designed to perform specific tasks in a specific domain. An AI system designed for a self-driving vehicle cannot analyze medical X-rays or play chess. No car maker would build a self-driving car with a mind of its own.

AI is not only domain-specific, it is also culture-specific. When we ask large language models (LLM) like ChatGPT and its Chinese counterpart ERNIE to list the most important philosophers in history, or what the best economic system is for the 21st century, we will get two very different answers. Any LLM will reflect the worldview of its creators.

Asia Times

