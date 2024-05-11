SM Influencer Joins Apni Party

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Social media influencer Mudasir Bashir Bhat alias Mudasir Aziz joined Apni Party in Srinagar on Friday.
Aziz is popular on social media for his activism. He joined Apni Party in presence of party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari. His decision to join politics came days after he was released on bail following his arrest on charges of 'criminal intimidation and alleged sexual assault of a lady'. Aziz had objected to a non-governmental organization, led by a woman activist, soliciting contributions from a mobile van in Srinagar in April.
