101St Birth Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Celebrated In Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth ofnational leader Heydar Aliyev, events were organized by the Embassyof Azerbaijan in Romania and the Association of Friends ofAzerbaijan in Romania, the bust of the great leader located in the"Tey" park in Bucharest was visited, wreaths and flowers wereplaced in front of the monument.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that later the event wascontinued at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania. First, theparticipants of the event got acquainted with a rich photoexhibition organized in the lobby of the embassy, which includesvarious stages of the life of a genius.

Speaking at the conference held at the embassy, Azerbaijan'sambassador to Romania, Qudsi Osmanov, spoke about the life andactivities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and spoke about theresults of his courageous policy with his wisdom and statesmanshipexperience. Noting the exceptional services of Heydar Aliyev in thehistory of the Azerbaijani people and solving the fateful issues,the ambassador emphasized that his political line was successfullycontinued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in foreignpolicy as well as in all fields.

Later, the chairman of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijanin Romania, Vagif Hasanov, spoke about the role of national leaderHeydar Aliyev in establishing friendship and cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and Romania, and quoted the opinions expressed by theheads of state of Romania about the glorious son of the Azerbaijanipeople.

The moderator of the conference, PhD student of BucharestUniversity, Salatyn Shamilova, mentioned the legacy of HeydarAliyev and its influence on the education of the young generation,and in this context, the citizens of independent Azerbaijan, whoopened their eyes to the world in the 90s of the last century,under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief IlhamAliyev, won the victory of our state in the 44-day Patriotic War touched on ensuring the territorial integrity of ourcountry.

At the end of the event, a film dedicated to the life andactivities of the world-famous political figure Heydar Aliyev, whodedicated his meaningful life to his people, the strengthening anddevelopment of Azerbaijan, was shown, and an outdoor tea party wasorganized.

Employees of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Romania,SOCAR Petroleum SA, Association of Friends of Azerbaijan inRomania, and Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania took partin the ceremony.