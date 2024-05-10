UAE Denounces Assault On Jordanian Aid Convoy Heading To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, May 10 (Petra)-- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly denounced the attack on a Jordanian relief convoy traveling via Beit Hanoun on its way to the Gaza Strip, and on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in occupied Jerusalem.In a statement released, on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that it holds Israel solely accountable for these grave attacks. It also demanded that those responsible for them be held accountable and that an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation be conducted. These attacks are deemed to be a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.In the statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry emphasized how crucial it is that the international community back humanitarian and relief efforts, as well as how important it is for them to continue offering services and support to the Palestinian people in light of the dire circumstances they are living in and the ongoing Israeli violations.The Ministry recognized Jordan's efforts to assist the Palestinian people and ease their suffering in the face of harsh humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.