Delhi Traffic Advisory For Tomorrow: On Mahavir Jayanti At Bharat Mandapam, 'No Halt Or Parking' On Mathura Road

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on traffic restrictions and diversions for Sunday's Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam to the traffic advisory, a programme to commemorate the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir's nirvana will be held at Bharat Mandapam from 10 am on Sunday. The event is being organised by the Jain community in association with the Union Ministry of Culture.A large gathering is expected that may affect traffic on the roads surrounding Bharat Mandapam, it stated ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, general entry for the public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away, it added towed vehicles will be parked at the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg will be diverted from the Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing and the Q-Point, the advisory said police have also requested commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road and Mathura Road from the W-Point to the Bhairon Road crossing commuters have been urged to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads mentioned and make maximum use of public transport going towards ISBTs or railway stations or the airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand, the advisory added.

MENAFN20042024007365015876ID1108117717