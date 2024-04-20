Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa For Egyptian, UAE Residents

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI ARABIA CRUISE TOURIST VISA

Saudi Arabia is situated in the Middle East. The electronic visa, known as eVisa, permits citizens from around 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. The Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa in 2019 in order to simplify the visa application procedure and greet international tourists. The duration of validity for each entry is 90 days, resulting in a total validity period of 180 days. The Saudi Arabian eVisa permits entry multiple times. This means you can bring it along on multiple journeys to the countryside. The Saudi e-visa remains valid for a period of one year starting from the date of issuance. Once approved, the visitor can access Saudi Arabia via any of its seaports, airports, or land borders. The Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa permitted travellers to visit the country's ports as part of a cruise group. This visa did not allow travellers to travel independently within Saudi Arabia outside of the designated ports of call. Individual tourists were unable to obtain an ordinary tourist visa to enter Saudi Arabia outside of the framework of a cruise. To acquire a Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa, you must normally arrange a cruise package that includes Saudi Arabia as one of the locations and be a member of an organized group. The cruise line or their authorized representatives would typically manage the visa application process. Passengers on cruise ships can apply for an e-visa to visit and stay in Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting, however, that cruise passengers must present multiple travel documents to border check officials.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI ARABIA ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS

The introduction of an electronic visa system by the Saudi government, also called online visa or e-visa, has made it much easier for foreigners traveling to Saudi Arabia. People intending to visit Saudi Arabia through air or sea now have the convenience of submitting their visa application online and obtaining official travel approval within a short period. Not all of the 15 domestic and 13 international airports in Saudi Arabia accept e-Visas, which is a crucial point to keep in mind.

ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS



King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Located in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as a major entry point for international tourists.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Situated in Jeddah, the airport serves as the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Many pilgrims visiting for Hajj or Umrah enter Saudi Arabia through this airport.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Located in Medina, this airport is another common entry point for pilgrims visiting the holy sites in the city.

King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Situated in Dammam, the airport serves the Eastern Province and is an important entry point for both business and leisure travellers.

Abha International Airport (AHB) – Located in Abha, in the Asir Province, this airport serves the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia and is known for its scenic beauty and mild climate. King Fahd Causeway – This is a land border crossing that connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. It is a popular entry point for tourists arriving by land from Bahrain.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR EGYPTIAN RESIDENTS

Every year, Mecca is visited by millions of Muslims. People from around the globe visit the city considered the most sacred in Islam and where the Prophet Muhammad was born. Muslim Egyptians are able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage by obtaining a visa specifically for Umrah from Saudi Arabia. Egyptian citizens need to acquire a visa before they can enter Saudi Arabia as it is not one of the countries on the visa-free list. The Saudi government has tried multiple times to improve the visa application process for better functionality and efficiency. One of the initiatives involves implementing the Saudi Arabia electronic visa for citizens of 50 countries for short visits. In contrast, Egyptian citizens cannot apply for this type of visa and must submit their application in person at an embassy or consulate. A Saudi visa is an official document that allows the holder to lawfully enter the country. You may be unable to board your flight if you do not have a valid visa, but you will be denied entrance by immigration agents upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Tourist visas to Saudi Arabia for Egyptian people are normally provided with a one-year validity period. This implies that if your tourist visa is approved, you will be able to enter Saudi Arabia within the given validity term, which is typically one year from the date of issuance. We provide a Multiple Entry visa, which allows applicants to stay in Saudi Arabia for 90 days throughout a year. The application process requires basic personal information such as name, address, and passport information. The visa fee is due at the time of application, and processing periods vary by embassy or agency.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR UAE RESIDENTS

Every year, countless Muslims from various parts of the globe journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to complete the Umrah pilgrimage. Umrah is a non-obligatory religious journey that can be done at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj. Muslim pilgrims have the opportunity to undertake Umrah in Saudi Arabia by obtaining the Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa, also known as the Saudi Arabia Tourist eVisa. This visa permits both Muslims and non-Muslims to travel to visit loved ones and friends in this lovely country and undertake Umrah. In 2019, an online application system was introduced by Saudi Arabia for international tourists, including UAE residents, who are seeking to get a Saudi tourist visa. The Saudi government launched the tourist eVisa in 2019 to simplify the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the country, for a total of 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

COMPLETE GUIDE TO SAUDI ARABIA E VISA

The Saudi Arabia eVisa permits citizens from around 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism through an electronic visa system. In the year 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa in order to accelerate the process of visa applications and greet visitors from around the world. The Saudi Arabia online visa permits multiple entries. This implies that you are able to take it along on multiple journeys to the countryside. One can stay for up to 90 days each time they enter, with a maximum of 180 days within the validity period. The online-issued Saudi visa remains valid for one year starting from its date of issue. Foreigners who wish to travel to Saudi Arabia for purposes other than leisure, such as business or education, must get in touch with the Saudi embassy or consulate in their country of residence. It is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

