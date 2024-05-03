Amir To Patronise Qatar University Graduation On May 8

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar University (QU) will celebrate its graduation ceremony for the 47th batch of students on Wednesday, May 8.

A QU statement said the graduation ceremony will include graduates of the following academic degrees: bachelor's, diploma, master's, doctorate, and doctor of pharmacy, from semesters: Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Winter 2024, in addition to those who are expected to graduate by the end of Spring 2024.

The total number of graduates this year is 3,738 graduates, including 2,373 Qataris. The number of distinguished graduates is 608, including 129 male and 479 female graduates. H H the Amir will honour the distinguished male graduates at the students' graduation ceremony.

The distinguished female graduates will be honoured by Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at a ceremony on May 9.

QU Vice-President for Student Affairs, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, said:“The graduation of 3,738 male and female students this year reflects QU's commitment to its role in shaping a new generation of learners and qualified individuals ready to engage in the job market and contribute to nation-building.

“We believe that each graduate has a unique success story that represents the challenges they have faced and the achievements they have made during their academic journey, which will be reflected in the role they will play in the development and prosperity of society,” she added.

Dr. Mustafawi noted that the organising committee of the graduation ceremony has completed all the essential arrangements and preparations. The graduates were contacted, and invitations were sent to graduates and their families via e-mail.

The various teams and committees organising the ceremony confirmed their full readiness and eagerness to provide services for graduates and respond to their inquiries through various means, including university accounts on social media platforms, the Student Call Center and e-mail. In addition, a dedicated website is available as a reference, which includes all the information related to the details of the ceremony, dates and other information.

She said:“We are proud of the Class of 2024 and wish them a bright future filled with opportunities, challenges, and experiences that will refine their skills and enable them to achieve their dreams. We encourage them to continue developing their skills and abilities, and to actively contribute to building both society and the nation.”