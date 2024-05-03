Amir Establishes National Planning Council, Replacing PSA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued yesterday Amiri Decision No. 13 of 2024 establishing National Planning Council.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

The Amir also issued the Amiri Decision No. 14 of 2024 yesterday, forming the National Planning Council.

The decision stipulated that the National Planning Council be headed by the Prime Minister, with the Minister of Finance as Vice-President, and the membership of Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Labour, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Minister of Municipality, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council.

The president of the council may add representatives of other parties concerned to the council's membership. The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

H H Amir also issued Decision No. 15 of 2024, appointing H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa as Secretary-General of the National Planning Council.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers heralded the significance of Amiri Decision No. 13 of 2024, which established the National Planning Council. This landmark decision marks the onset of a new era in Qatar's strategic and developmental planning, aligning the nation with the ongoing renaissance across diverse sectors.

In its statement commemorating the establishment of the council, the General Secretariat underscored the pivotal role this institution will play in steering Qatar's strategic trajectory.

With the advent of the council, strategic foresight will be augmented, equipped with a comprehensive, forward-looking vision and sophisticated strategic acumen that mirrors the rapid global developments. This initiative is rooted in robust scientific planning and a profound understanding of the imperatives for progress and advancement across various domains.

The General Secretariat elucidated the objectives, competencies, and authority of the Council, which replaces the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

Its mandate encompasses crafting and refining national development visions, strategies, and plans, overseeing their implementation post-approval, and ensuring the realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Additionally, the council is tasked with formulating a holistic vision for successive development phases, in coordination with relevant stakeholders, and supervising its execution. It will monitor the execution of the third national development strategy (2024-2030), draft national development strategies, and scrutinise associated executive plans in collaboration with pertinent authorities, private sector entities, and civil society organisations.

In tandem with entities concerned, the council will draft economic development and diversification strategies to bolster Qatar's competitiveness.

It will provide technical assistance to entities in crafting strategic and executive plans, approve pertinent drafts, and evaluate progress in national development strategies. The council will also analyse sectoral trends, propose requisite adjustments, and endeavour to position Qatar as a trailblazer in pertinent fields.

Furthermore, the council's purview encompasses endorsing proactive plans and risk management frameworks to fortify ministries and governmental agencies against future contingencies, ensuring alignment with forthcoming changes, and monitoring Qatar's standings across international indicators to effectuate enhancements.

According to Amiri Decision No. 15 of 2024, the position of Secretary-General of the National Planning Council shall be held by President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, H H Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa. His responsibilities encompass operational, financial, and technical oversight of the council within the parameters of its overarching policy. He shall propose and oversee the implementation of the council's strategic plan, disseminate Qatar's national vision and development strategies to relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organisations.

Pursuing the Amiri Decision, the establishment of the“National Statistics Center” within the General Secretariat of the National Planning Council is mandated. This center is tasked with establishing a comprehensive statistical database for Qatar, serving as the authoritative source for official statistics and spearheading statistical initiatives to fulfil the nation's data requirements.

Ministries, governmental agencies, and public entities are enjoined, per the Amiri Decision, to adhere to the policies, decisions, and directives of the National Planning Council. They are further obligated to furnish the Council's General Secretariat with requisite information and data and collaborate in its areas of expertise.

The National Planning Council pledges close collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and all stakeholders to propel national development towards the realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030.