Russian Army Loses 1,270 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 3, 2024 amount to about 472,140 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,354 enemy tanks (+22 in the past day), 14,129 armored combat vehicles (+33), 12,102 artillery systems (+58), 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 786 air defense systems (+2), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,580 unmanned aerial vehicles (+19), 2,126 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,266 motor vehicles (+42), and 1,993 special equipment units (+5).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by his country to strike targets inside Russia.