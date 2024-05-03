India-Maldives Ties: Maldives FM Moosa Zameer's Likely Visit Aims To Set Stage For Pro-China President Muizzu's Trip

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maldives foreign minister Moosa Zameer is likely to visit India next week. Currently, both sides are in touch to finalize the dates, however, sources told The Times Of India that his visit could take place early next week.

This will be the first high-level visit by either since the pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu defeated his India-friendly predecessor Ibrahim Solih and took office last year. Since then, India's relations with its neighbor in the Indian Ocean have suffered repeatedly as a result of Muizzu's efforts to restrict defense and security cooperation with India his India tour, Zameer is expected to discuss Muizzu's potential trip to India later this year with his counterpart S Jaishankar. Maldivian authorities had earlier stated that they had suggested Muizzu pay a visit to India in November, not long after he took the oath of office, the report said.

He is likely to seek a soft approach from India for the repayment of loans take by the Maldivian governments over the years. Muizzu had previously demanded debt relief measures from India for the repayment of \"hefty\" loans. Muizzu wants to \"restore\" ties with India on the basis of respect for sovereignty Maldives foreign minister has been trying to build productive groundwork ahead of his visit. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its decision to increase the export of essential items to the Islamic nation for FY25, amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

“I sincerely thank EAM@DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for the renewal of the quota to enable #Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025,” he said.

“This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries,” Zameer added.

Also, Moosa Zameer's visit coincides with the Lok Sabha elections in India would be most likely the last high-profile foreign dignitary India hosts during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office.

His visit will also likely coincide with Maldives' May 10 deadline for India to remove its troops and replace them with civilians. Given the country's strategic significance-the majority of the main commerce lanes through the Indian Ocean pass through it, and China has made a sharp resurgence since Muizzu took office-India reluctantly gave in to the demand to withdraw its troops January, Muizzu made his first state visit to China. He was the first Maldives President to be elected democratically, and visited China before going to India. During his tour, he inked several agreements with Beijing, including one that facilitates defence aid

from China.

