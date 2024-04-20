Ukraine Hit Russian Fuel Depot Overnight: Defence Source

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine launched drones at eight Russian regions overnight, hitting three electrical substations and a fuel depot, a source in Ukraine's defence sector told AFP on Saturday.
"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire. The target was the energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex,"the source said.
