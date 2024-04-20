BJD Announces Sixth List Of Candidates For Odisha Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 20 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced sixth list of candidates for the state Assembly elections.

With the declaration of nine more candidates, the party has announced nominees for 135 seats.

Former minister Ganeswar Behera, who joined the BJD from the Congress on April 2, has been nominated for the Kendrapara assembly segment.

Meanwhile, CM Patnaik declared prominent cine actress Varsha Priyadarshini as party's nominee for the Barchana assembly segment under the Jajpur parliamentary constituency.

The BJD has nominated Priyadarshini replacing senior leader and sitting Barchana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy.

The party has renominated Basanti Hembrum from Karanjia seat of Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has fielded Sanatan Mahakud from Champua assembly seat of Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency replacing sitting MLA Minakshi Mahanta.

Mahakud won the Champua seat as an independent candidate in 2014.

BJD nominated Raghunath Sahu from Chilka assembly seat in Puri Lok Sabha constituency while Abhimanyu Sethi has been fielded from Andandpur assembly segment in Keonjhar parliamentary constituency.

The party also nominated Debasish Marandi from the Saraskana assembly seat in place of Budhan Murmu.

Similarly, Bidyasmita Mahalik has been nominated from Remuna assembly seat while Subhasini Sahu fielded from Semulia assembly segment.

The voting for the 147-member Assembly will be held in four phases -- May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

