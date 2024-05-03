Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Participates In 3Rd Tashkent International Investment Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, participated in the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum, held between 2-3 May in Tashkent-Uzbekistan.
It is worth to note that Tashkent international investment forum aims to highlight the investment potentials in the Republic of Uzbekistan to international business and investment societies, in order to attract foreign investment leaders, mega financial and economic corporations, and companies interested in the Uzbekistani market. The forum witnessed organizing a number of sessions and round table discussions that revolved around topics like future investment- emerging companies, technology, financing, role of government, and society, investment in green energy, investment in e-commerce, market directions, tourism and cultural heritage, foreign investors, sustainability, and other topics.
