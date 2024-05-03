Worcestershire Cricket Star Josh Baker Dies At 20

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 8:26 AM

Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker dies at the age of 20, leaving the English cricket community in shock.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club (CCC) is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," Worcestershire CCC announced in a statement on Thursday.

Josh turned professional with the club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's chief executive officer, shared his profound sadness, stating: "The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

"During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was. Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will be provided during this sensitive period," he added.

