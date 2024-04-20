Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Mortars And Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery, 15 settlements in the region were shelled.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and others. The village of Senkove came under airstrikes," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the building of the former general practice and family medicine outpatient clinic and a private house were damaged as a result of a KAB guided aerial bomb attack on Senkove in the Kurylivka community of Kupiansk district.

On the night of April 20, the enemy shelled Slobozhanske village of the Lyptsi territorial community of the Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a man was trapped under the rubble in an outbuilding and was rescued. The man was not injured.

As reported, on April 18, more than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, and others. Vovchansk, Strilecha, and Borova came under air strikes. Two people were injured.