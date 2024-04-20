1 Dead, 8 Injured In Iraq's Babylon Explosion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 20 (KUNA) -- The casualty toll from the explosion in Calso military base in Babylon province, Iraq early Saturday went up to one dead and eight others injured.

According to Iraqi security sources, no drone or fighter jet were detected in Babylon's airspace before and during the explosion.

The officials added that investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the blast in the base that belongs to the Iraqi Popular Army.

The military base saw multiple explosions after midnight. Experts believe it was caused by an Israeli occupation air raid. (end)

