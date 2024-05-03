Shmyhal, Cameron Discuss Energy, Economic Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron have discussed the issues related to economic and energy support for Ukraine, as well as the transfer of the frozen Russian assets.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am glad to welcome the visit of UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron to Kyiv,” Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the announcement of the largest military aid package worth GBP 500 million, including air defense systems, ammunition, missiles, drones, and other important equipment. It is a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capability, Shmyhal emphasized.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine.

“I have briefed Mr. Cameron on the consequences of Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. We are actively working to decentralize the energy system and, thus, we need more gas turbines, cogeneration plants, and mobile generators. We count on assistance from the United Kingdom,” Shmyhal noted.

Additionally, the parties coordinated joint efforts towards the transfer of the frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

“I thanked David Cameron for his personal involvement. It is important that Russia pays for its criminal war, and Ukraine quickly receives the funds required for resilience and recovery,” Shmyhal stressed.

The two officials also spoke of Ukraine's NATO integration. The Prime Minister thanked the United Kingdom for its unwavering support for Ukraine in that regard.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron in Kyiv.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal , Telegram