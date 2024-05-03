T20 World Cup: ‘Four Spinners... Rinku Singh Should Have Been Included’, Feels Ex-Pak Cricketer Rashid Latif

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes instead of having four spinners, India would have taken three and added Rinku Singh to the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, starting next month.

There has been a lot of discussion over BCCI's decision to not include Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar even clarified that it wasn't Rinku Singh's fault as he did nothing wrong.

The explosive batter showed brilliant promise in IPL 2023 and then followed it up with impressive performances for the Indian cricket team in T20Is. However, he was included in the reserves and Shivam Dube was rewarded for his form in the ongoing IPL 2024.

India opted for four spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal – for the mega sporting spectacle to be played in the USA and the Caribbean from June 1. Pitches there are likely to be more suited to pace bowling and that is the reason why many experts feel four spinners are too many.

Speaking to IANS, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Latif said that Rinku has the experience of finishing matches and he can help India in the US and West Indies.

“It is very difficult for all the teams to select a squad for the World Cup. No matter how good a team select, 2-3 players will always be left out. Rinku Singh should not have been dropped. After the KKR match, he became famous and then he also made his international debut.

“In my opinion, Rinku Singh has the experience of finishing off, which we have already seen. Not once but many times has he shown his prowess. In this selection, if it seems there is one bowler extra then Rinku Singh could have been in the squad. Instead of taking four spinners, Rinku Singh would have been picked,” Rashid Latif told IANS.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan