Kuleba, Cameron Discuss Speeding Up Military Aid To Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his British counterpart David Cameron, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv, have discussed the speeding up of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense, and other topics.

Kuleba announced this on X.

Kuleba said he and Cameron focused on speeding up military aid to Ukraine, particularly air defense, as well as joint preparations for upcoming international events.

"We also focused on the next steps to enable the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit," he added.

Kuleba also thanked the UK for standing foursquare with Ukraine.

