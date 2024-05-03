Kuleba, Cameron Discuss Speeding Up Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his British counterpart David Cameron, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv, have discussed the speeding up of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense, and other topics.
Kuleba announced this on the social media site X , Ukrinform reports.
Kuleba said he and Cameron focused on speeding up military aid to Ukraine, particularly air defense, as well as joint preparations for upcoming international events.
"We also focused on the next steps to enable the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit," he added. Read also:
Ukraine, UK start talks on 100-year partnership
Kuleba also thanked the UK for standing foursquare with Ukraine.
Photos: Dmytro Kuleba/X
