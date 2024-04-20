In Odesa Region, Enemy Struck An Infrastructure Facility With Ballistic Missiles In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea at an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy continues systematic missile terror of southern Ukraine. During the night, they attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles.

At dawn, he launched Kh-59 guided missiles from tactical aircraft at the Odesa region. Both targets were destroyed in the Black Sea.

In the morning, a terrorist strike with ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea was launched against Odesa. An infrastructure facility was hit. Information on the extent of damage and casualties is being clarified.

During the night and at dawn, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three enemy reconnaissance units in the Kryvyi Rih district, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.