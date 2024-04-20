'Pranked': UP Man Books Cab From Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence To 'Pick Up' Lawrence Bishnoi, Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 20-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was arrested on Friday for booking a cab and sending it to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai home to \"pick up Lawrence Bishnoi\".The youth was identified as Rohit Tyagi. Mumbai police said the accused had booked a cab in the name of Lawrence Vishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station.\"When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman, who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station,\" police were quoted by ANI as saying, India Today quoted police as saying that the driver was asked by a person as to who booked the cab to pick up a person named Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartments.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada“The cab driver had no idea the address he was given was Salman Khan's residence and Lawrence Bishnoi is the name of a gangster,” police was quoted as saying..According to the news agency's report, Mumbai police interrogated the cab driver and tracked the information about the person who booked the cab online. \"The person who booked the cab turned out to be a 20-year-old student from Ghaziabad, identified as Rohit Tyagi,\" police said.\"The accused had booked the cab in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a prank,\" police added. After the investigation, police registered a case against Tyagi and arrested him from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh this, the accused was brought to Mumbai and presented before a court. He was sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days incident outside Salman Khan's houseThe incident was reported days after two men on a bike fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. CCTV footage showed them firing in the direction of the actor's home. Both accused sported caps and carried backpacks, the video showed. The incident was reported on Sunday morning Bishnoi is a jailed gangster. He has been targeting Salman Khan, allegedly due to the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident. His brother Anmol Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting incident Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused were identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang READ: Shooting at Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai Crime Branch to record Dabangg actor's statement as witnessNotably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection Monday, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on the family's behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the 'disturbing' firing incident. He also shared that the family was fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing probe into the incident.(With inputs from ANI)

