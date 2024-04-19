Today's New Ways Of Travelling: Explore And Make A Difference ⋆ The Costa Rica News

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) New Ways of Travelling: In recent years, a new travel trend has emerged, marking a shift in the way individuals, especially among the younger generations, approach the notion of travel. In fact, the conventional notion of vacations, characterized by hotels and Airbnbs as well as some visits of the country's typical tourist attractions, seems to be slowly losing its appeal.

Rather than simply seeking leisure and sightseeing, an increasing number of individuals are turning to alternative travel opportunities such as volunteering, becoming an au pair or even taking a role as a housekeeper abroad.

This emerging movement has given rise to new terminology such as“voluntourism”, which describes the act of volunteering abroad. According to The Guardian, the number of individuals engaging in volunteer abroad programs surpasses 10 million annually. These initiatives span across diverse sectors, ranging from education to agriculture.

What are the advantages of such a way of traveling?

One of the main advantages of volunteering, being an au pair or a housekeeper is the cost-effectiveness. In fact, most of the time for these experiences travelers get a place to stay, and sometimes even food or money. That allows them to reduce drastically their travel expenses in exchange of their services for a few hours in a day.