J&K Shines In IRSF Rope Skipping National Championship

The J&K team played under the banner of Rope Skipping Association of Jammu & Kashmir (RSAJK), which is affiliated to the Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF), J&K's Bisma Bashir won a gold medal in the above -17 Female Speed Sprint event, whereas Mehnaz

Hilal clinched Silver medal in the same event. Both the medalists are students of GHSS Khanyar and were sponsored by the staff.

RSAJK Secretary Ahmad Rauf congratulated medal winners and requested the federation to conduct a coaching camp in Srinagar in the month of May, where national and international level coaches will train students and teachers.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now