J&K Shines In IRSF Rope Skipping National Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K Rope Skipping Team won two medals, including a gold, at the IRSF National Rope Skipping Championship 2024, held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi from April 15 to 16. The championship was organized by Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF).
The J&K team played under the banner of Rope Skipping Association of Jammu & Kashmir (RSAJK), which is affiliated to the Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF), J&K's Bisma Bashir won a gold medal in the above -17 Female Speed Sprint event, whereas MehnazADVERTISEMENT
Hilal clinched Silver medal in the same event. Both the medalists are students of GHSS Khanyar and were sponsored by the staff.
RSAJK Secretary Ahmad Rauf congratulated medal winners and requested the federation to conduct a coaching camp in Srinagar in the month of May, where national and international level coaches will train students and teachers.
