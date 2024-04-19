Three Ministers Replaced In Norwegian Government Reshuffle

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, April 20 (IANS) Three Norwegian ministers were replaced in a government reshuffle, marking another step in the Cabinet's ongoing transformation since it took office in 2021.

Ingvild Kjerkol, Minister of Health and Care Services, was removed from her office. Jan Christian Vestre, previously Minister of Trade and Industry, will succeed her, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cecilie Myrseth, who served as Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, will now take over the Trade and Industry Minister role.

Marianne Sivertsen Naess has been appointed to fill Myrseth's role as the new Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy.

This reshuffle comes after significant turnover within the government, with four of the Labor Party's most central female profiles departing from the Cabinet.

Despite these changes, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store insisted that the government remains firm in its capabilities.

"The government is not weakened," he told the press on Friday afternoon at Slottsplassen, the Royal Castle Square, as he introduced his new Ministers.

The traditional ceremonies of key handovers at various ministries are set to follow.