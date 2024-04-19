Defense Forces Repel 72 Attacks In Five Directions, Most Of Them In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces repelled 72 attacks by Russian troops in five directions over the past day, most of them on the Avdiivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the day of April 19, there were 79x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 25x missiles, 52x air strikes, 42x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks wounded civilians. Apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure targets were destroyed or damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of the offensive groups of the enemy found.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in russian territories bordering Ukraine, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells various settlements from the territory of russia, increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The invaders launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Volfyne (Sumy oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars fired at more than 10x settlements, causing civilian casualties.

Kupyansk axis: the invaders conducted no offensive (assault) actions. The adversary fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Teverdokhlibove, Kreminna (Luhansk oblast), and Terny (Donetsk oblast). The enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defense in that area. The adversary also launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Ivanivka, Yampolivka, and Torske (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, and Torske (Donetsk oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 15x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the enemy attempted to improve its tactical position in that area. The adversary also launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Druzhba, Ivanivske, and New York (Donetsk oblast). More than 10 settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 26x attacks in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions in that area. Also, the adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Yurivka and Novopokrovske (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, and Umanske (Donetsk oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the enemy launched 16x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense in that area. Also, the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Vodyane, and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka (Donetsk oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Orikhiv axis: with the air support, the enemy launched 4x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Chervone, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, and Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, on April 19, the invaders used air support as they enjoyed 6x unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Ivanivka (Kherson oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, and Ponyativka (Kherson oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire.

On April 19, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 6x concentrations of troops and 1x command post of the russian invaders.