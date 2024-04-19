Russians Shell Kherson Again, Killing Elderly Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson once again, killing an 80-year-old woman.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"About an hour ago, the Russian army fired on the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result of this enemy attack, a woman of 80 years old sustained injuries incompatible with life," Mrochko wrote.
region
According to him, the victim was on the street during the shelling.
As reported earlier, Kherson banned traffic on the KhBK-Tavriiskyi overpass, which was damaged by shelling.
