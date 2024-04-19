(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wholesale, Inflation Figures in Canada Due Next Week

New Home Sales Due Next Week in Canada

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (Q1) EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.20 to the prior-year quarter. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) (Q1) EPS of 86 cents, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) (Q1) EPS of 78 cents, compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Raw Materials Price Index (March) The index increased 2.1% month over month in February 2024 and decreased 4.7% year over year. Industrial Product Price Index (March) The index rose 0.7% on a monthly basis in February and fell 1.7% relative to February 2023. Featured Earnings Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of eight cents to the prior-year quarter. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (April)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (April)

New Home Sales (March) Featured Earnings Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Q1) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.17 to the prior-year quarter. TESLA Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Q1) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter. Visa Inc (NYSE: V) (Q1) EPS of $2.42, compared to $2.09 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Aurania Resources Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to gain of three cents in the prior-year quarter. Canadian National Railway Company (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.71, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 16 cents, compared to loss of $1.87 in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Durable Goods Orders (March) Featured Earnings META Platforms (NASDAQ:META) (Q1) EPS of $4.31, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) (Q3) EPS of $4.71, compared to $5.03 in the prior-year quarter. IBM (NYSE:IBM) (Q1) EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.32 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead New Housing Price Index (March) The national index edged up 0.1% month over month in February. Featured Earnings Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (Q1) EPS for loss of 21 cents, compared to gain of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter. Alamos Gold Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. Celestica Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 96 cents, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead GDP (Q1) Weekly jobless claims (Week of April 20) Pending home sales (March) Featured Earnings Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q3) EPS of $2.81, compared to $2.45 in the prior-year quarter. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q1) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter. Merck Inc. (NYSE:MRK) (Q1) EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Numbers (Feb.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 39,800 (+0.2%) in January.

Featured Earnings

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q1) EPS of 42 cents, compared to $1.84 in the prior-year quarter. Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter. Newmont Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 68 cents in the prior-year quarter. Precision Drilling Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $3.05, compared to $9.81 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead Personal Income (March) Personal Spending (March)

Consumer sentiment (April)

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) (Q1) EPS of $2.12, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) (Q1) EPS of $3.03, compared to $3.55 in the prior-year quarter.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) (Q1) EPS of $2.26, compared to $2.46in the prior-year quarter.







Canada Featured Earnings Imperial Oil Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.16 compared to $2.47 in the prior-year quarter. Pluribus Technologies Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

