Scottish Widows Appoints The Agency Partnership For B2B & Trade Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Scottish Widows, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, has handed a multi-year retained pensions and protection brief to The Agency Partnership, after a competitive pitch.



Reporting to the pension and life insurance provider's in-house communications team, The Agency Partnership will be responsible for trade and industry communications. The account was previously held by BCW.



The new brief builds on an existing relationship, with the agency managing trade PR for Scottish Widows Platform (formerly Embark) for the past six years.



Scottish Widows director of communications Ross Keany said:“We've been continually impressed by The Agency Partnership's fresh thinking and results-orientated media engagement work on Scottish Widows Platform. So it was a natural progression for us to expand their remit to cover all of our trade media activity for pensions and protection, following a competitive pitch process in which they came out on top.”



The Agency Partnership CEO and creative lead Blair Metcalfe added:“We're delighted to be expanding our work with such an iconic brand. We have built a strong relationship with Embark, and subsequently Lloyds Banking Group over the last six years, and are very proud to have supported the growth of the business we work with.



"To be awarded this additional brief is testament to the team here. They have been committed to delivering impactful results for Scottish Widows, and we're primed to build on that momentum.”



The Agency Partnership's finance and technology practice also works with clients including Cynergy Bank, C. Hoare & Co., Lloyds Banking Group, Arton Capital, and Stonewin Capital.

