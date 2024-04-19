UAE Vs Japan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Japan coach Go Oiwa will be without suspended defender Ryuya Nishio as the former champions look to move a step closer to the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 when they take on the United Arab Emirates at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium today.

The UAE, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their loss against the Koreans, when Lee Young-jun's injury-time goal condemned Marcelo Broli's side to an agonisingly late defeat.

FULL TIME

⏱️ 90+10'

UAE 0, Japan 2

A commanding performance by the Japanese as they continue their march into the Knockout Stage!

90+7' Attempt missed. Kein Sato (Japan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

90+6' Attempt missed. Muhammad Yusuf Atiq (United Arab Emirates U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khamis Al Mansoori with a cross following a corner.

90+4' Attempt blocked. Kein Sato (Japan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

90+3' Fahad Badr (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

87' Substitution, Japan U23. Kotaro Uchino replaces Sota Kawasaki.

87' Attempt missed. Mao Hosoya (Japan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

86' Attempt saved. Kuryu Matsuki (Japan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

85' Attempt missed. Mao Hosoya (Japan U23) right footed shot from very close range.

83' Hand ball by Mayed Al Teneiji (United Arab Emirates U23).

79' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Ali Abdulaziz replaces Abdulla Hamad.

75' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

75' Delay in match because of an injury Rihito Yamamoto (Japan U23).

74' Substitution, Japan U23. Kuryu Matsuki replaces Ryotaro Araki.

74' Substitution, Japan U23. Mao Hosoya replaces Shota Fujio.

71' Attempt saved. Seiji Kimura (Japan U23) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryotaro Araki with a cross.

70' Attempt blocked. Yu Hirakawa (Japan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kein Sato with a headed pass.

68' Khamis Al Mansoori (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

GOAL!

⏱️ 66'

United Arab Emirates U23 0, Japan U23 2. Sota Kawasaki (Japan U23) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayumu Ohata with a cross.

64' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Fahad Badr replaces Yaser Al Blooshi.

64' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Muhammad Yusuf Atiq replaces Abdulla Al Baloosh.

64' Substitution, Japan U23. Yu Hirakawa replaces Fuki Yamada.

63' VAR Decision: No Goal United Arab Emirates U23 0-1 Japan U23.

61' Own Goal by Khamis Al Mansoori, United Arab Emirates U23. United Arab Emirates U23 0, Japan U23 2.

53' Attempt missed. Fuki Yamada (Japan U23) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryotaro Araki following a set piece situation.

50' Abdulla Hamad (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

50' Attempt missed. Ryotaro Araki (Japan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayumu Ohata with a cross.

48' Abdulla Ahmed (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

47' Attempt missed. Kein Sato (Japan U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayumu Ohata.

Second Half begins United Arab Emirates U23 0, Japan U23 1.

45 'Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23 . Abdulla Ahmed replaces Ahmed Mahmoud.

HALF TIME

⏱️ 45+11'

45+11' Attempt missed. Abdulla Al Baloosh (United Arab Emirates U23) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sultan Adil with a headed pass.

45+8' VAR Decision: No Penalty Japan U23.

45+3' Attempt missed. Harib Abdalla Suhail (United Arab Emirates U23) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

43' Attempt blocked. Abdulla Hamad (United Arab Emirates U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

43' Attempt saved. Abdulla Al Baloosh (United Arab Emirates U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sultan Adil.

41' Ahmed Mahmoud (United Arab Emirates U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt saved. Fuki Yamada (Japan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

34' Attempt blocked. Kein Sato (Japan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaito Suzuki with a headed pass.

27' Goal! United Arab Emirates U23 0, Japan U23 1. Seiji Kimura (Japan U23) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rihito Yamamoto with a cross following a corner.

26' Attempt saved. Kein Sato (Japan U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rihito Yamamoto.

20' Ryotaro Araki (Japan U23) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left. Assisted by Ayumu Ohata.

19' Foul by Sultan Adil (United Arab Emirates U23).

19' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

18' Delay in match because of an injury Sultan Adil (United Arab Emirates U23).

10' Attempt missed. Harib Abdalla Suhail (United Arab Emirates U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

8' Harib Abdalla Suhail (United Arab Emirates U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Attempt missed. Seiji Kimura (Japan U23) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fuki Yamada with a cross following a set piece situation.

1' Attempt saved. Fuki Yamada (Japan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Match begins

Line-up of players