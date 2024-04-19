ECI Set Up 114 Special Polling Stations In Kathua-Udhampur LS Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 19 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) set up 114 special polling stations in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency that went to the polls on Friday.

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer, P.K. Pole, told reporters on Friday, "In a first-of-its-kind move towards inclusivity and environmental consciousness, the ECI established 114 polling stations of different categories for the voters in the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, where polling was held on Friday.

“These unique polling stations manned by women, youth, and persons with disability (PWD), along with green polling stations, border stations, etc. were designed to cater to specific groups of people and to promote eco-friendly practices in the region. The polling stations were established under specific themes in all five districts under the Udhampur parliamentary constituency."

With a special focus on women, youth, and PWD, these stations were equipped with amenities tailored to their unique needs, fostering an environment conducive to active participation in the democratic process, the CEO said.

“The ECI's commitment to environmental sustainability was showcased through the implementation of green practices at these polling stations," he said.