Morocco A Model For Agrifood Transformation: FAO

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Morocco was described at the 33rd session of the Food and Agriculture Regional Conference for Africa in Rabat as a leading regional model for the transformation of agrifood systems . So said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu , Morocco state news agency MAP reported.

The director-general spoke at the opening of the session on Thursday (18). He noted that by focusing on modernization and diversification, Morocco had been able to achieve significant progress, including investment in modern irrigation systems, greenhouse cultivation and aquaculture, increased production of fruit and vegetables for domestic and export markets, and modernization of its olive oil production to become one of the world's leading producers.

In another vein, he referred to the extraordinary potential offered by Africa's youth, noting that achieving this requires strategic partnerships, greater investment and harnessing the power of digital technologies to boost the efficiency and productivity of Africa's agricultural sectors.

Morocco's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests Mohamed Sadiki highlighted the country's experience in the resilience of its agricultural system for sustainable food security.

In this regard, the minister recalled the“Green Morocco Plan” launched in 2008, which laid the foundations of Morocco's agricultural policy as part of a long-term vision aimed at promoting food security and sovereignty. He pointed out that the Kingdom devised the“Green Generation” strategy in 2020 on the basis of the results and lessons of the Green Morocco Plan, with the aim of placing humans at the heart of the agricultural strategy and developing sustainable and resilient agriculture.

