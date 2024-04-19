Everyone Can’T Get Govt Jobs, Youth Should Venture Into Business: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism and BJPs North Goa candidate Shripad Naik on Friday claimed that as government jobs can't be provided to everyone, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created several platforms to venture into business.

Naik, while addressing a Lok Sabha election meeting in Calangute, said that many who were looking for jobs have now become job providers by venturing into business.

“Everyone can't get government jobs, hence several platforms to venture into business have been created by the government. Those who were seeking jobs have today provided jobs to others by way of start-ups and other business activities,” Naik said.

He said that the country has developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that it is getting respect from across the world.

“Foreign countries had a notion that India is a country of poor people. But the picture has changed now. Today, we are considered a powerful country, that can help others,” Naik said.

He said that with the help of the central government, Goa has achieved success in developmental works.

“Being a tourism state, we have created infrastructure with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help. We got funds to develop the coastal belt. Thus, we could develop facilities. Goa received almost Rs 36 thousand crores for developmental works,” Naik informed, urging to vote for him.

“For the last 25 years, you have supported me and got elected. I am hopeful that even this time I will get support and I will get elected again,” Naik said.