'Zakir Naik Should Be Emperor Of India For Converting Hindus Under Modi's Rule': Pak Maulvi's Shocker (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling remark that has sent ripples across social media platforms, a Pakistani maulvi

has advocated for the declaration of Zakir Naik, an India fugitive and Islamic tele-evangelist, as the Emperor of India. The maulvi further lauded Zakir Naik's role in converting thousands of Hindus during a period when India is being governed by a party that promotes 'orthodox Hinduism' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video the has gone viral on X, the Pakistani maulvi can be heard saying, "Today Dr Zakir Naik has converted several Hindus through his videos. In these difficult times when there is a government promoting such an orthodox kind of Hinduism, under the leadership of Modi, Dr Zakir Naik is forced to live the life of a poor person like Prophet Ibrahim."

"We have seen Dr Zakir Naik convert several Hindus through his videos, then why is he not Allah's friend. Why is he not the Emperor of India?" the Pakistani maulvi further remarked.

The Pakistani maulvi's shocking proclamation advocating for Zakir Naik's coronation as Emperor of India has sparked widespread outburst on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"First tell us why did your Zakir Naik run away after BJP came to power," asked on user on X.

Another netizen added, "Zakir Nalayak is accused of promoting terrorism and if he was truthful then why did he run away."

Recently, a video of Zakir Naik surfaced, showing him discouraging a Muslim youth from accepting a job offer in the UAE for a temple construction project, likely in reference to the recent opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by PM Modi. In the viral video, the Indian fugitive strongly asserted that such involvement would violate Islamic principles, labeling it as a severe sin or 'Shirk'.

"It's like you are asking me 'can I work for a company which produces alcohol' - which is a major sin. Or which is producing cocaine or marijuana which is going to kill thousands of people - it is a major sin - but working for temple construction is a much bigger sin. Shirk is the biggest sin in Islam. There is no way you can work for a place of worship of any other religions except Islam. This would be haram," Naik had said.

Naik further stated that a Muslim politician inaugurating a terror factory - "making weapons for terrorists who are killing thousands of innocent human beings" - has greater acceptability than working in the construction of a temple or a church.

Zakir Naik, founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), was banned in India in 2016 amidst accusations of promoting hate speech. He faced allegations of inciting Muslim youth and terrorists to engage in acts of terrorism. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him and charged him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a case against his organization for alleged money laundering activities.