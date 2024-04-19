Another Abducted Child Returned To Ukraine From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, together with the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, has returned 17-year-old Myroslava, who was forced to go to Russia to study, from Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Reintegration reported this in Telegram .

In 2014, the girl was left without parents. A year and a half ago, against her own will, she was sent from the temporarily occupied territory to study in Russia.

According to the Ministry, Myroslava lived in a dormitory and was left to her own devices.

Information about her came to Ukraine from concerned people. Representatives of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, began to return the girl as part of the Way Home project.

