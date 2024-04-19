Germany Urges Western Partners To Boost Ukraine's Defense Capability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 19 (KUNA) -- German government called on Western partners Friday to enhance Ukraine's air defense potential and offer further military assistant to Kiev government.

In a news statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of West military support to Ukraine in the face of what she described as "Russian aggression" on Ukraine.

G-7 foreign ministers' meeting discusses in Italy's Capri Island means of providing such assistance, she added, affirming that the European Union is not hesitant to offer backing to Ukraine.

However, Baerbock said that promises of offering military support to Ukraine should be applicable.

Germany is the second country, after the US, in terms of providing military support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. (end)

