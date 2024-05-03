Elderly Tourist Dies In Pahalgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly tourist died after he fell unconscious in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that that a domestic tourist namely Mahasukh Panchmiya (77) son of Nikal Chand Panchmiya resident of Indore Madhya Pradesh fell unconscious during sightseeing at Pahalgam Anantnag.ADVERTISEMENT
He was shifted to PHC Pahalgam for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Further proceedings in this regard have been taken up.
