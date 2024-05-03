Elderly Tourist Dies In Pahalgam

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that that a domestic tourist namely Mahasukh Panchmiya (77) son of Nikal Chand Panchmiya resident of Indore Madhya Pradesh fell unconscious during sightseeing at Pahalgam Anantnag.

He was shifted to PHC Pahalgam for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Further proceedings in this regard have been taken up.

