HP Expands Gaming Portfolio With New OMEN Laptop And Expanded Line-Up From Hyperx

Building on our gaming news at CES 2024, HP continues to expand and refine its gaming portfolio to meet the needs of all gamers, everywhere. The new OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop is engineered to meet the demands of gamers who prefer bigger screens and wear many hats – whether it be as a content creator or even a student – to deliver great performance and high-quality visuals. In addition the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed to deliver incredible performance and enhanced play.

The new OMEN 17 boasts:



Immersive visuals: With its large 17.3-inch optional QHD display, refresh rate of 48-240 Hz VRR, rapid 3 ms response time, and IPS display technology, this laptop delivers quick and responsive gameplay with crystal-clear detail. 1

AI enabled: The first OMEN gaming laptop equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick launch also benefits from AI-drive OMEN camera & voice enhancer for superb audio/ video experience. Exclusive to HP, meetings or lecture notes never need to be an issue with Otter record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes. 2

Cool and customizable: OMEN Tempest Cooling keeps laptop cool even during intense play with three-side venting and dual 12V fans. Personalize the device with RGB keyboard lighting via OMEN Gaming Hub's Light Studio to express a unique style.

Performance-driven design: The robust large screen laptop includes up to AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS NPU delivering outstanding performance for demanding games and applications 3 and includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU enabling stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. Expertly tuned audio by HyperX: Sound performance is custom tuned for clarity and spectral balance to ensure that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.

To truly give an immersive experience, we not only need a great laptop or desktop, but we also need to offer premium gaming gear. HyperX's newest accessory is designed for gaming or play, offering reliable performance without distractions:

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse: Powered by a single AAA battery, and weighing only 70 grams, this mouse can game via a highspeed 2.4 GHz connection for up to 100 hours or Bluetooth mode for an even longer battery life. With a HyperX Custom Core Sensor, its capable of up to 12,000 DPI and TTC Gold switches with a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks for gaming reliability when you need it most.

Availability 4:



OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop – expected to be available in the UAE this spring/summer. HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming – expected to be available in the UAE this spring/summer.

About HP:

