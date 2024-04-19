DPS-Modern Indian School Hosts 'Academic Award Ceremony'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar : DPS-Modern Indian School recently hosted its 'Academic Award Ceremony' to recognise and celebrate the outstanding academic performance of the students from Grades V to VII for the academic year 2023-24.

Around 200 students were awarded with trophies, badges, certificates, and blue blazers for their academic excellence. Chief Guest, Yasir Nainar, President DPS-Modern Indian School, congratulated the students on their brilliant academic success and proudly acknowledged the accomplishments of DPS-MIS alumni who hold esteemed positions globally, reflecting the strong institutional values and leadership skills instilled by their alma mater.

Principal Asna Nafees lauded the exceptional achievements of DPS-MIS students and appreciated the continuous and collective efforts of the management, teachers and parents in shaping the students to achieve such milestones in life.

Celebrating its 24th academic year, she highlighted DPS MIS leading position among 200 schools under DPS flagship across the globe and expressed her pride in the school's recognition by the Ministry of Education and Higher education for its remarkable performance in PIRLS (Progress In International Reading and Literacy), the prestigious international benchmark examination, marking it as the only Indian school in Qatar to receive such an international distinction.