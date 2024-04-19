MES Student Wins Rashtriya Hindi Pratibha Samman Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Master Syed Dawar Abbas (pictured) of Class 10-E won the prestigious Rashtriya Hindi Pratibha Samman award bagging the gold medal along with a cash award of INR 7500 in the International Hindi Olympiad organised by Hindi Vikas Sansthan, New Delhi.
A total of 80 students from MES Indian School that stands tall with 50 years of proud legacy appeared in this Olympiad and 12 of them emerged victorious winning gold medals and another four grabbed silver medals to their credit. The school Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar congratulated the winners and appreciated them for their noteworthy achievements.
