Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Drone Attack On Israeli-Annexed Golan Heights

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 2 (NNN-NINA) – A Shiite militia in Iraq, yesterday, claimed responsibility for a drone attack in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in a statement that, its fighters launched a drone attack on the“occupied Golan,” without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties.

The statement stressed that, the attack was carried out“in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and pledged to persist in targeting“enemy's strongholds.”

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the region.– NNN-NINA

