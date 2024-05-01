Palestine Denounces Israeli Settlers' Assault On Jordanian Aid Convoys

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, May 2 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, yesterday, denounced the assault by Israeli settlers, on two Jordanian aid convoys, en route to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry criticised Israel's insistence on blocking aid from entering Gaza and reaching those in need.

It accused the Israeli regime's right wing and its followers, of defying international peace efforts and using starvation as a weapon of war, to kill Palestinian civilians.

Providing safe passages for the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is a legal and moral obligation on Israel's part, said the statement, calling for international efforts to guarantee the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and halt the ongoing conflict.

Earlier in the day, Israeli“extremists” attacked two aid convoys, arranged by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, in collaboration with the World Food Programme and charitable groups in Britain, South Africa, and the United States, as they were travelling towards Gaza through the Beit Hanoun crossing, known to Israelis as the Erez crossing, and the Kerem Shalom crossings.

The assailants threw some of the cargo onto the streets, leading to damage to the trucks.– NNN-WAFA

