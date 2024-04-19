

AIXTRON wins the prestigious German Innovation Award Herzogenrath, April 19, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) has won the German Innovation Award.

The prestigious award is organized by WirtschaftsWoche, Accenture, EnBW, and O2 Telefónica under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The prize was handed over to the winners in the three categories of large companies, medium-sized companies, and start-ups at a festive ceremony in Munich last Thursday evening. AIXTRON, a leading provider of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry, came in first place among the large companies. Since 2010, the award has been given to companies whose innovations and technologies ensure Germany's competitiveness and significantly contribute to solving major global challenges. "It is a great honor for me to accept this important award on behalf of AIXTRON and our entire team. The German Innovation Award is not only a recognition of the innovations we have created but also a testimony of continuous work and the dedication of our team. With our latest G10 product family, we are setting new productivity and performance standards in the semiconductor industry so that energy-efficient devices and sensors can be used more broadly in our daily lives, contributing to CO2 emission reduction overall while enabling the digital society of tomorrow with even faster and broader data exchanges between individuals”, said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE , who received the award. AIXTRON, the high-tech company based in Herzogenrath (Germany), is the global market leader for semiconductor deposition technology based on MOCVD (Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition). The production equipment manufactured by AIXTRON is used to produce compound semiconductors based on silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), or gallium arsenide (GaAs). With the new G10 product family, which has been introduced in the market since 2022, AIXTRON has played a crucial role in making compound semiconductors widely commercially available.

In the past, compound semiconductors were only used in specialty applications in optoelectronics, for example for data transmission via lasers and in LEDs for conventional lighting. Now, productivity and cost improvements have made the use of compound semiconductors commercially viable for a wide range of applications and contribute to decarbonization and digitization of our economy: Compound semiconductors based on SiC ensure greater driving range in electric vehicles, GaN-based semiconductors reduce power consumption and CO2 emissions in data centers, and GaAs-based devices constitute the backbone of modern data communications: Not only do they master the vastly growing amounts of data from connected devices of the Internet of Things, but they are also on the way to find their use within modern AI chips. "This award is a testament to the excellent achievements AIXTRON has realized in close collaboration with its customers – not only in terms of performance but in particular in terms of productivity and cost that opens up the widespread use of new applications. The foundation for this is the excellent work of our colleagues in AIXTRON worldwide - from simulation, the laboratory, and the engineering of new system components to sales and customer service. The G10 product family is a perfect example of how we at AIXTRON continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with new technology," said Prof. Dr. Michael Heuken, Vice President Advanced Technologies, AIXTRON SE , who accepted the award together with AIXTRON CEO Grawert.

About AIXTRON: AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

