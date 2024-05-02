Sheikh Mohamed Meets Saudi Arabia's Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani met with Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and the accompanying delegation who are currently visiting Qatar.

Sheikh Mohamed confirmed during the meeting that“Qatar and Saudi Arabia are bonded by solid brotherly relations that are deeply rooted through history and based on solid foundations of kinship ties and common destiny.”

He highlighted the effectiveness of the bilateral initiatives and decisions reflected through notable improvement in trade exchange between the two countries with a growth of 35% from QR2.1bn in 2022 to approximately QR3bn in 2023.

The minister expressed his "aspiration to develop the trade exchange and partnerships between the two countries across all sectors, including achieving economic integration, raising non-oil exports, reinforcing national products competitiveness, and facilitating the flow of mutual investments and other sectors in order to fulfil our mutual goals."

The meeting witnessed reviewing the topics of common interest, which aim to reinforce co-operation between the two countries in the fields of commerce, investment, and industry.

Both the ministers witnessed a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Qatar Development Bank and Saudi EXIM Bank, which aims to further co-operation between the two countries in fields of exporting products and services and exchanging information and expertise.

