NTT Pioneers New Direct Liquid Cooling Technology And High Performance Computing (HPC) As-A-Service Solution In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Delivering an on-demand Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) model, the new solution fast-tracks the deployment of high-density data centers to empower the adoption of leading high-performance technologies. Further strengthen Hong Kong's role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT" ) today announced the launch of a new High Performance Computing (HPC) as-a-Service Solution in Hong Kong to help enterprises streamline and fast-track the deployment of high-density data centers to fuel the massive growth in compute-intensive workloads, further reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region. Developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) , the solution brings together the capabilities of two key market players - combining NTT's direct liquid cooling (DLC) enabled data center infrastructure and managed services with Dell advanced computing technology.









From left to right: Steven So, Senior Vice President, Data Center Hong Kong, NTT Com Asia; Alex Chan, Vice President, Enterprise and Digital Solutions, NTT Com Asia; Jackie Kwong, General Manager of Dell Technologies Hong Kong & Macau; Leo Tsou, Director of Systems Engineering of Dell Technologies.

The new solution delivers HPC resources to support customers with end-to-end deployment – from co-location, infrastructure hosting, and computing servers to managed services. Available on a flexible as-a-service commercial model, customers can enjoy fast deployment of high-performance computing of more than 50 kW within NTT Financial Data Center and Taipo Data Center in Hong Kong[1].



"We are seeing a rapid take-up of AI and emerging technologies at scale across businesses in Hong Kong and Asia, which poses new challenges to traditional IT infrastructure." Alex Chan, Vice President, Enterprise and Digital Solutions, NTT Com Asia said. "Alongside Dell Technologies, we're offering enterprise customers a turnkey solution that allows them to scale up their IT infrastructure quickly and cost-efficiently with end-to-end deployment to ease operational hassle."



Findings from an industry report indicate a surge in demand for data centers, substantially fuelled by the wave of generative AI and the need for more data processing capacity. Cushman & Wakefield predicts that the demand in Southeast Asia and North Asia (including Hong Kong) will grow by over 25% per year through 2028[2]. Despite the growth, increasing power consumption and cooling capabilities of data centers remain key challenges for enterprise deployment.



"At Dell Technologies, we are dedicated to empowering organizations to generate faster, smarter outcomes with our cutting-edge, smart cooling technology." Jackie Kwong, General Manager of Hong Kong and Macau, Dell Technologies said. "We deliver energy-efficient infrastructure to help customers enhance server performance and cooling capabilities in data centers."



"We are proud to be working with Dell Technologies to offer this new solution for all our customers. At NTT, we pride ourselves for the state-of-the-art data center infrastructure and the reliability we bring to our customers. The collaboration makes NTT data center in Hong Kong an ideal location to support the demanding processor-intensive deployments that are fast-becoming vital to the transformation of modern enterprises in the AI era." Steven So, Senior Vice President, Data Center Hong Kong, NTT Com Asia said.



More information available at: Power Innovations with Direct Liquid Cooling | NTT Hong Kong





[1] Based on NTT's testing result of NTT Financial Data Centre (January 2024)



[2] Cushman & Wakefield: KKR, Bain Capital Plow Into Asia Data Centers on AI, Cloud Boom - Bloomberg (January 2024)









