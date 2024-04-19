NTT Pioneers New Direct Liquid Cooling Technology And High Performance Computing (HPC) As-A-Service Solution In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Delivering an on-demand Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) model, the new solution fast-tracks the deployment of high-density data centers to empower the adoption of leading high-performance technologies. Further strengthen Hong Kong's role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT" ) today announced the launch of a new High Performance Computing (HPC) as-a-Service Solution in Hong Kong to help enterprises streamline and fast-track the deployment of high-density data centers to fuel the massive growth in compute-intensive workloads, further reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region. Developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) , the solution brings together the capabilities of two key market players - combining NTT's direct liquid cooling (DLC) enabled data center infrastructure and managed services with Dell advanced computing technology.
