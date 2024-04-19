Divyanka Suffers Forearm Fracture In Accident; Hubby Asks For Privacy, Says 'She Is On Road To Recovery'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who fell from a height and broke her forearm bones, is on the path to recovery and has been advised to undergo immediate surgery.

On Thursday, Divyanka's husband, Vivek Dahiya took to social media and shared an X-ray image of the 39-year-old actress's arm, revealing that she has fractured her arm and will undergo surgery on April 19.

The Soapbox PR relations also took to their Instagram and wrote: "We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident few hours back and now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to reconnect with all of you soon. - Team Vivek."

On Friday, Vivek took to his Instagram stories and penned a note, giving an update about his ladylove's health.

The note read: "Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height, due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot."

"To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern. While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it here on we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD," added the note.

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in July 2016.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'. She was also the first runner-up in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

She is currently seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, starring alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show streams on Sony LIV.